WUG 2025: Muhammad Azeem and Co storm into 4x100m final

THE national men’s 4x100 metres (m) quartet fulfilled their promise when they checked into the final at the 2025 Rhine-Ruhr World University Games in Lohrheidestadion early today Malaysian time.

In the first-round action, the quartet of Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, Pengiran Aidil Auf Hajam, Mohammad Thaqif Mohammad Hisham and Aliff Iman Mohd Fahimi completed the first heat in third place in 39.83 seconds (s) behind South Africa (38.85s) and India (39.12s).

The 39.83s is also the national quartet’s season’s best, while the national record of 39.09s was set in 2022.

Apart from South Africa, India and Malaysia, the other men’s 4x100m finalists are Germany, Poland, Turkiye and Thailand.

National women’s triple jumper Nurul Ashikin Abas also made the final after chalking her season’s best of 12.98m in the Group B qualifying round.

Not wanting to be left out, the national women’s 4x400m relay quartet of Mandy Goh Li, Nurul Aliah Maisarah Nor Azmi, Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas and Hizillawanty Jamain also stormed their way into the final when they came in fourth in the second heat with a season’s best time of 3 minutes 55.21s.

However, there was no such luck for national men’s 800m runner Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari, who could only clock 1:49.87s to finish sixth in the first semi-finals, and national woman hammer thrower Grace Wong Xiu Mei, who failed to get past the qualifying round- BERNAMA