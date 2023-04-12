Super League: Perak FC to strengthen team next season

IPOH: Perak FC is set to make some changes with a focus on goalkeeping, defence and attack as they prepare for the next Super League season.

Head coach Yusri Che Lah said that several players have already been identified to strengthen the team in these key positions.

“We are not planning any major changes, but we are eyeing new players to strengthen our squad so that we can compete better and narrow the gap with the top teams in the Super League.

“The final decision on the acquisition of players depends on budget considerations and will be determined by the management,” he told reporters after the Super League match between Perak FC and Sabah FC at the Perak Stadium last night, which ended in 0-1 loss for the home team.

This season, Perak FC, the 2018 Malaysia Cup champions, have fielded a team that consists of more than 50 per cent of players under the age of 23, strengthened with five imported players.

Yusri also said that Terengganu-born midfielder Muhammad Azalinullah Mohammed Alias will continue to play for Perak next season.

He said this was really good news as Muhammad Azalinullah has been one of the key players of the team this season.–Bernama