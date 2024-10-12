SELANGOR FC secured an impressive 4-0 victory against Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) in the Super League match at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, tonight.

The win places Selangor in second place on the league table with 32 points, trailing league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who have amassed 43 points.

Selangor dominated the early stages of the match, showcasing accurate passes and creating several scoring opportunities.

The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when midfielder Aliff Haiqal Lokman Hakim Lau scored the opening goal with a perfect assist from Ali Olwan.

The home team came close to equalising in the 32nd minute through a swift run by A. Selvan, but his attempt sailed over the crossbar.

Selangor extended their lead in the 39th minute with a free-kick by import player Alvin Mateus Fortes, beating goalkeeper Tauffiq Ar Rasyid Johar.

Just five minutes before the first half ended, Negeri Sembilan faced further adversity when midfielder Che Rashid Che Halim received a red card, leaving them with 10 players on the field.

In the second half, the Red Giants continued their dominance with a third goal in the 48th minute from a powerful strike by Quentin Cheng Jiun Ho, assisted by import player Yohandry Orozco.

Selangor sealed their victory in the 61st minute with a left-footed strike by Orozco, completing the 4-0 rout under the guidance of head coach Kinoshi Katsuhito.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, Negeri Sembilan FC showed resilience, with midfielder Muhamad Norfiqrie Abdul Talib attempting a powerful shot in the 70th minute, though it went over the crossbar.

The match also featured the dynamic Faisal Halim, who was introduced in the 76th minute to replace midfielder Nooa Hamzah Laine.