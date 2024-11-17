Suteepat defends Taiwan Glass Taifong Open

SUTEEPAT PRATEEPTIENCHAI became the first player to successfully defend a title on the Asian Tour in seven years when he claimed the US$400,000 Taiwan Glass Taifong Open in Chinese-Taipei today after the closest of finishes.

The Thai golfer backed up his breakout star status by making a birdie on the final hole at Taifong Golf Club to beat his young compatriot Runchanapong Youprayong by one.

He birdied the par-five 18th after chipping to two feet while Runchanapong, playing with him in the final group, missed his four from 10 feet moments earlier.

Suteepat shot a four-under-par 68 to finish 22-under, while Runchanapong returned a 69.

“This means so much, I am very happy, and excited,” said Suteepat, who started the day sharing the lead with Runchanapong.

“I made a bogey on six and that made me really angry. It fired me up and then I started making birdies.”

He actually birdied the next three holes and made another on 11 and was two ahead at that point before Runchanapong impressively drew level with birdies on 15 and 17.

The victory, which earned him a cheque for US$72,000 and moved him to fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, continues a remarkable run of form – particularly on this golf course and in this country.

Two years ago he was playing on the Asian Development Tour (ADT), and won the Order of Merit thanks to three wins in Indonesia and a second-place finish here in Taifong – when it was the ADT’s season-ending tournament.

A year later he went one better in Taifong, when the event was played on the Asian Tour for the first time, while two months ago he was victorious in the Yeangder TPC, also in Chinese-Taipei.

Added the 31-year-old: “Even my caddie said when I play here, I always have a chance.”

Suteepat is also the first player to defend the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, and he is virtually assured of becoming the first foreigner to win the Taiwan PGA Merit list. Just two events remain on the Taiwan circuit where he has also been playing this year.

In addition, the win gives him a three-year exemption on the Asian Tour.

Runchanapong, just 23-years old and in his second season in the pro game, found a fairway bunker off the tee on the last and wasn’t able to reach the green in two like Suteepat, although he hit a brilliant third in close.

“I thought that last putt was left edge but when I putted it didn’t move at all. It was a mis-read,” he said.

“I have never been in this position on the Asian Tour before, so it definitely feels very special to come second.

“I am happy, thought I handled the pressure well even though I did not have my A game.”

India’s S.S.P. Chawrasia was the last player to defend a title when triumphed in the Hero Indian Open in 2017.

Chinese-Taipei’s Hung Chien-yao and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam from Thailand closed with 68s to tie for third, four behind the champion.

Thailand’s Danthai Boonma and Jack Thompson from Australia fired 70s and finished another two strokes back.

The Asian Tour heads to the Link Hong Kong Open next week at Hong Kong Golf Club, one of three big money events in a row that will bring the season to a thrilling climax. It’s followed by the International Series Qatar and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. All three are also part of The International Series.

Scores after round 4 of the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open being played Taifong Golf Club, par-72, 7,302-yard course (am - denotes amateur):

266 - Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 67-63-68-68.

267 - Runchanapong Youprayong (THA) 64-68-66-69.

270 - Hung Chien-yao (TWN) 68-64-70-68, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 67-67-68-68.

272 - Jack Thompson (AUS) 64-65-73-70, Danthai Boonma (THA) 65-72-65-70.

274 - He Chin-hung (TWN) 68-72-67-67, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND) 68-69-69-68, Lee Chieh-po (TWN) 68-69-67-70.

275 - Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 67-69-71-68, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 70-67-70-68.

276 - Kosuke Hamamoto (THA) 72-70-68-66, Justin Quiban (PHI) 67-72-65-72.

277 - Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 67-67-74-69, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 69-68-69-71.

278 - Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 69-74-69-66, Chen Guxin (CHN) 72-69-66-71, Liu Yung-hua (TWN) 69-66-71-72.

279 - Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 71-71-68-69, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-71-69-69, K.P. Lin (TWN) 68-72-70-69, Yeh Chia-yin (TWN) 69-69-71-70, Berry Henson (USA) 68-68-72-71, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 69-68-71-71, Huang Yi-tseng (TWN) 67-72-67-73.

280 - Justin Warren (AUS) 70-69-71-70, Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN) 72-65-72-71, Kao Teng (TWN) 69-69-70-72, Minhyeok Yang (KOR) 71-67-70-72, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 67-69-71-73.

281 - Ahmad Baig (PAK) 72-69-70-70, Chen Yi-tong (TWN) 70-67-73-71, Shen Wei-cheng (TWN) 71-67-74-69, Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN) 70-67-72-72, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 70-68-71-72.

282 - Jonathan Wijono (INA) 74-68-67-73.

283 - Liu Yanwei (CHN) 73-66-73-71.

284 - Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 72-70-69-73, Su Ching-hung (TWN) 73-70-68-73, Galven Green (MAS) 68-68-74-74, Lu Wei-chih (TWN) 67-74-69-74, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 71-71-70-72, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-70-75-71, Matt Killen (ENG) 70-72-71-71, James Leow (SGP) 73-68-73-70, Khalin Joshi (IND) 70-72-72-70, Sean Ramos (PHI) 74-69-73-68.

285 - Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 73-70-68-74, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 69-70-74-72, Liu Yen-hung (TWN) 74-68-71-72.

286 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 72-69-74-71, Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN) 68-74-74-70, Zach Murray (AUS) 69-73-76-68.

287 - Poom Saksansin (THA) 69-70-72-76, Ho Yu-cheng (TWN) 70-72-70-75.

288 - Panuphol Pittayarat (THA) 70-68-75-75, Prom Meesawat (THA) 72-71-71-74, Hung Chao-hsin (TWN) 68-73-74-73, Chen Wei-sheng (TWN) 75-68-74-71, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 73-70-75-70.

289 - Manav Shah (USA) 67-75-71-76, Lion Park (KOR) 70-73-70-76, Jared Du Toit (CAN) 66-75-76-72.

290 - Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 71-70-72-77, Hsieh Tung-hung (TWN) 72-65-77-76, Natipong Srithong (THA) 69-72-74-75.

291 - Charngtai Sudsom (THA) 72-70-70-79.

292 - Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 71-71-76-74.

293 - Lai Chia-i (TWN) 70-72-71-80.