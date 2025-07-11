Swiatek storms into Wimbledon final as Anisimova stuns Sabalenka

IGA SWIATEK delivered a masterclass performance to secure her first Wimbledon final spot, overpowering Belinda Bencic in straight sets. The Polish star, seeded eighth, needed just 71 minutes to dismantle the Swiss Olympic champion 6-2, 6-0 on Centre Court.

“Honestly, I never even dreamed that it’s going to be possible for me to play in the final,“ Swiatek admitted. “I’m just super-excited and proud of myself. Tennis keeps surprising me.”

Swiatek, known for her dominance on clay, has now adapted seamlessly to grass, dropping only one set en route to the final. Her previous best at Wimbledon was a quarter-final finish in 2023.

Bencic, the 35th-ranked player, had no answers to Swiatek’s relentless precision. “Today was just a different level from Iga. She played amazing and I didn’t feel like she let me in the match for one second,“ Bencic conceded.

In the other semi-final, Amanda Anisimova pulled off a stunning upset against world number one Aryna Sabalenka. The American 13th seed triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a gruelling two-and-a-half-hour battle.

“This doesn’t feel real right now,“ Anisimova said. “Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out.”

Anisimova, who took an eight-month break in 2023 for mental health reasons, has made a remarkable comeback. Ranked outside the top 400 last year, she is now set to debut in the top 10.

Sabalenka, who has reached the last three Grand Slam finals, was left devastated. “Losing sucks,“ she said. “You feel like you are getting close to your dream and then this is the end.”

Swiatek and Anisimova will face off in their first professional meeting, with the Polish star aiming for her sixth Grand Slam title. - AFP