Swiss Open: All-Malaysian affair in mixed doubles final

KUALA LUMPUR: It will be an all-Malaysian showdown in the final of the mixed doubles event at the 2024 Swiss Open badminton tournament, as Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie triumphed in the semi-finals earlier this morning.

In the match at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Tang Jie-Ee Wei, ranked ninth in the world, cruised into the finals with a convincing straight-sets win of 21-16, 21-12 over Taiwanese opponents Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin.

The momentum continued with world No. 14 Soon Huat-Shevon, as they powered through the semi-finals with a commanding 37-minute triumph over Dutch opponents Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek, sealing their spot in the finals with scores of 21-18, 21-16.

The upcoming finals will be the third showdown between the two national pairs, who previously clashed at the 2023 Korea Open and the 2023 Japan Masters, with each pair securing a win.

The final clash between the two pairs is scheduled for tonight.