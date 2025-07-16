Swiss women’s team postpones training ahead of Euro 2025 quarter-final

SWITZERLAND’S women’s football team has postponed their training session due to multiple players falling ill, just days before their crucial Euro 2025 quarter-final against Spain.

The Swiss Football Federation (SFV) confirmed the delay in a statement, citing cold symptoms among squad members as the reason.

The SFV explained that the decision was made to ensure optimal training conditions. “Today’s planned training session has been postponed until tomorrow (Wednesday). In the past few days, some players have felt the symptoms of a cold,“ the statement read. “To maintain a high-quality training programme, the technical staff decided to cancel today’s session and reschedule it.”

The quarter-final match is set for Friday in Bern, where Switzerland will face reigning world champions Spain.

The winner will advance to the semi-finals against either France or Germany. Spain, aiming for their first European Championship title, remain strong favourites despite Switzerland’s determined campaign. - AFP