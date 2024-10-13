Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin fight back to clinch Arctic Open crown

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani delivered a stellar performance to clinch their third title of the year by winning the Arctic Open 2024 in Vantaa, Finland, today.

In the final at the Energia Areena, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin came from a game down to dash Danes Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen’s hopes of defending their title in the Super 500 tournament.

After a sluggish start saw them lose the first game 15-21 to the Danes, the world number eight Malaysians regained their composure to force a decider with a 21-15 win in the second game.

In the final game, the Malaysians trailed by four points at 7-11 before staging a remarkable comeback to level the scores at 16-16 before Sze Fei’s fiery smash ultimately wrapped up the tie at 21-19 for their fifth World Tour title.

Today’s victory also allowed them to complete a full set of titles across all four World Tour levels (Super 300, Super 500, Super 750 and Super 1000).

Today’s win enabled them to take home US$33,180 (about RM142,192) while the Danes pocketed US$15,960 (about RM68,396).

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin won the Japan Open in August and the China Open last month.