PETALING JAYA: Men’s doubles national shuttlers Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have clinched their spot as champions in the 2024 Japan Open final today, marking their biggest win of their careers.

The pair beat world number three South Korean duo Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae 21-19, 21-15.

Both players reportedly “kept their cool” during the second match winning 21-15 in 22 minutes, sweeping the South Korean reigning world champions off their feet who made several errors.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin snagged the US$62,900 (RM275,226) prize, the largest amount won by the Malaysians so far at the Badminton World Tour Super 750 Series.

Today’s win also marks the world number 12 duo as the fourth Malaysian pair to win the Japan Open men’s doubles title.

It was also reported that the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has agreed to release the duo effective September 1 following a meeting on Saturday (August 24).