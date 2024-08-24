BAM agrees to release Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin on Sept 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have agreed to release men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, who have decided to leave the sport’s national governing body, from Sept 1.

BAM Secretary-General Kenny Goh said the association respects the decision of the world No. 12 pair to continue their careers as professional players moving forward.

“I’m sure you already know that they have actually requested to go independent, this is not something new.

“So I think after some thoughtful discussion, we understand and respect their decision to pursue their future independently and we have agreed to release them as of 1 September,“ he told reporters after a BAM Council meeting at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today

Earlier, there were reports that Sze Fei-Izzuddin wanted to leave BAM to pursue their careers as professional players.

Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin had previously split in January last year before being reuniting six months later.

The pair advanced to the final of the 2024 Japan Open after defeating Indonesian pair Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana 21-19, 21-17 in the semifinals at Yokohama Arena earlier today.