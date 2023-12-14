T’ganu gov’t rewards world MiniGP champion Qabil Irfan with RM15,000 incentive

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government has announced an incentive of RM15,000 to motorcycle racing prodigy Qabil Irfan Azlan (pix) who emerged as the FIM MiniGP world champion in Valencia, Spain last month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the monetary reward was in recognition of Qabil Irfan’s achievement that brought glory to the state and the nation.

He said the incentive was also an encouragement to other young racers to emulate Qabil Irfan’s success in motorsports.

“This special incentive is a catalyst and inspiration for other young racers to make a name for themselves in motorsports,“ Ahmad Samsuri said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said the state government always encouraged local riders to participate in national and international tournaments.

According to him, since last year, the state has financed participation fees of RM5,000 for each rider in addition to providing a machine worth RM40,000 to Qabil Irfan.

“The state government also covered part of the expenses of another MiniGP rider Hakim Danish Ramli who emerged as the winner of the Asia Talent Cup in Indonesia last year.

At the FIM MiniGP World Series finals at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Valencia on Nov 23, Qabil Irfan created a sensation after winning three races to become the world champion in the 160cc class. -Bernama