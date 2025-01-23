MALAYSIA concluded the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup group stage with a third consecutive defeat, losing to the West Indies at the Bayuemas Oval here, with six of the players rushing to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) sports science paper right after the game, today.

The national team lost by 53 runs, finishing at the bottom of Group A after earlier defeats against Sri Lanka and defending champions India.

Malaysia will next face Nepal, who are fourth in Group D, in the 13th-16th playoff at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval tomorrow, while the West Indies advance to the Super Six round to compete for a semi-finals spot.

Earlier, en route their maiden victory in the campaign, the Windies scored 112 runs losing seven wickets, while Malaysia managed only 59 runs before being bowled out in 18.0 overs, which is also their highest score in the tournament.

National team captain Nur Dania Syuhada said the girls performed well in fielding to stop the Caribbean side to with under 120 runs but faltered in their batting.

“I think we had a chance to win, but a few mistakes and miscommunication caused us to start losing wickets. Maybe because the players were nervous as they playing for the first time in a big tournament at the level of the World Cup.

“We hope to show a better performance against Nepal so that we don’t end the campaign in last place (among the 16 teams),“ she told Bernama.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super Six round, where the 12 teams will compete for a semi-final spot.

The top 12 teams will be divided into groups of six, with the top two qualifies entering the semi-finals.