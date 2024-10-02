Taekwondo team bags gold, silver, bronze in Canada Open

KUALA LUMPUR: The national taekwondo squad performed well at the 2024 Canada Open, when they clinched one gold, one silver and one bronze in the poomsae discipline, early this morning.

Malaysia's first gold at the tournament was delivered by the men's team poomsae squad, consisting of Jason Loo Jun Wei, Ken Haw Chin and Randy Owen Augustine Linggi, after scoring 8,449 points, leaving the United States team in second place with 8,183 points, while the host, Canada, took the bronze (8,049).

In the meantime, the national women's team poomsae squad had to settle for a silver.

Although the team managed to score 8,199 points, equal to the gold medal winners, the Mexican team, the women's squad, consisting of Nur Humaira Abdul Karim, Wong Zin and Seah Jin Ying, had to concede after being separated by 0.5 points for the performance score which was taken into account to determine the champion. Canada won the bronze.

Meanwhile, in the mixed pairs poomsae, Malaysia won the bronze through Randy Owen-Jin Ying, with 8,282 points.

The gold went to the host team, Ivan Leung-Cheuk Holly Hoi Ling, after securing 8,582 points, while the silver was won by the team of the United States, Ryan Real-Kryn Real (8,366). -Bernama