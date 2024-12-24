Tang Jie-Ee Wei look up to Si Wei’s off-court persona

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, have drawn significant inspiration from the off-court discipline of former Chinese badminton star Zheng Si Wei.

Ee Wei highlighted that Si Wei’s disciplined lifestyle played a key role in his success, alongside his partner, Huang Ya Qiong.

“They are a world-class pair, and we have learned a great deal from them,” she shared.

“However, there’s still much we need to improve, and the most important thing is to remain humble, as we strive to reach the highest level,” she told reporters, after a training session, here, today.

Si Wei, who retired following the 2024 World Tour Finals, enjoyed a highly successful career, winning numerous major titles with Ya Qiong, including a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and three world championship titles.

The 27-year-old, who called it a day in badminton last month, to spend more time with family, bid farewell from the sport on a high note, by winning the WTF 2024 title with Ya Qiong, seeing off Tang Jie-Ee Wei 21-18, 14-21, 21-17 in the season finale, held in Hangzhou, China.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Ee Wei is focused on delivering her best performance at the Malaysia Open 2025, scheduled from January 7 to 12, at the Axiata Arena.

As such, the 24-year-old is determined not to let the opportunity of playing on home soil slip away, setting her sights on winning the season opener, alongside Tang Jie, next month.

Meanwhile, Tang Jie, who had the honour of playing in Si Wei’s final match, expressed hope that when he and Ee Wei retire one day, they will receive a similarly heartfelt send-off from the home fans, just as Si Wei did.

“I hope we can learn not only from Si Wei’s professionalism on the court, but also his discipline off the court. Not every player gets the chance to compete against a legend in their final match. I hope that when we retire, we can experience an environment like that (WTF 2024),” he said.