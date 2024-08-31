Tang Jie-Ee Wei shine on National Day with Korea Open final berth

KUALA LUMPUR: National top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei added to the 67th National Day celebrations by securing a spot in the final of the 2024 Korea Open at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul today.

The world number nine duo delivered a commanding performance, taking just 50 minutes to defeat China’s Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 22-20, 21-19 in the semi-finals of the Super 500 tournament.

In tomorrow’s final, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face China’s unseeded duo, Guo Xin Wa and Li Qian, who pulled off a surprise 21-14, 22-24, 21-10 victory against South Korea’s third seeds, Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun, in the other semi-final.

This will be the first-ever encounter between Tang Jie-Ee Wei and the Chinese pair.

This marks Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s third final appearance this year, having previously finished as runners-up at the Thailand Masters in January and the Swiss Open in March.

Meanwhile, former national badminton player Goh Liu Ying praised the pair for their growing game maturity following their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist said competing in such a prestigious event has greatly helped Tang Jie and Ee Wei tap into their full potential.

“Although they didn’t make it past the quarterfinals in their Olympic debut, I can see a marked improvement in their game now.

“Playing in a major event like the Olympics has significantly improved their mental strength, which will serve them well in future tournaments,” she said when met at the 2024 Subang Jaya Merdeka Spirit Convoy programme here today.