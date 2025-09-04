Taylor Swift a “maybe” for Super Bowl performance says NFL commissioner

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has opened the door for a potential Taylor Swift Super Bowl performance while describing the possibility as a definite “maybe”.

Goodell expressed his admiration for the pop icon during an appearance on NBC’s Today show while discussing potential halftime show performers.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,“ Goodell said.

“She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome any time.”

When pressed about whether Swift’s appearance at the NFL’s championship showpiece was being arranged, the commissioner remained non-committal.

“I can’t tell you anything about it,“ he said.

“It’s a maybe.”

Goodell revealed he was awaiting final decisions from rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z regarding the Super Bowl halftime show lineup.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has produced the prestigious halftime show in partnership with the NFL since 2019.

The commissioner’s television appearance coincided with the eve of the NFL season opener between defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Season buildup has been particularly energized by Swift’s recent engagement announcement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Their high-profile romance has created a significant cultural crossover phenomenon combining the NFL’s massive audience with Swift’s enormous global fanbase.

The Chiefs will be attempting to return to the Super Bowl after the Eagles prevented their third consecutive championship victory in February.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. – AFP