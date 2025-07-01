TEAM Gavin Green will take a 2-point over Team Danny Chia in the inaugural Albatross Cup heading into tomorrow’s final day singles at Seri Selangor Golf Club.

The two-day Ryder Cup-style match play contest saw an intriguing first day of play, with Team Danny edging ahead 3 to 2 following the morning fourball matches.

However, Team Gavin turned the tables on their opponents in the afternoon foursomes, winning the session 4 to 1 to lead the overall scoring by 6 to 2.

Made up of Malaysia’s leading professionals, the two 12-man teams are captained by two of the nation’s golfing legends, Gavin Green and Danny Chia, respectively. Green is Malaysia’s current top golfer while Chia held that honour in the late 1990s and 2000s.

There is no prize money on offer with the players competing solely for pride and honour.

Green noted that his team will be pushing hard in the deciding singles.

“Anything can happen in the 12 singles matches. That’s the beauty of the match play format, more so at a tough and tricky golf course like Seri Selangor. We’ll keep our heads down and hopefully be able to hoist the trophy tomorrow,” said Green, winner of the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Chia promised that his team will come out with all guns blazing in the singles.

“I’m confident that we will do well in the singles matches. We’ll go all out to put some blue on the leaderboard in the early matches and assert some pressure on Gavin and his players,” noted Chia, who was the first Malaysian to make the cut in a men’s Major at the 2010 Open Championship.