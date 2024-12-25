Team LZJ names Yeoh Kay Bin as new head coach

LEE ZII JIA’s Team LZJ today has announced former national shuttler Yeoh Kay Bin as the team’s new head coach.

Team LZJ described Kay Bin as a coach with extensive experience at both the local and international levels.

“Please welcome our new head coach Mr. Yeoh Kay Bin. Kay Bin, a former International for Malaysia brings a wealth of coaching experience locally and abroad. He joins the team to continue Lee Zii Jia’s progress into the next phase of his career,” according to a post on X @TeamLZJ today.

For the record, Kay Bin was the runner-up at the 1998 World Junior Championships in Melbourne and won the bronze medal at the 2007 Asian Championships in Johor Bahru.

On Dec 6, Team LZJ confirmed that its Coaching Director Wong Tat Meng would be leaving the team to embark on a new phase of his coaching career.

However, Tat Meng, who guided Zii Jia to win a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will continue serving the team until his contract officially ends on Dec 31.

Kay Bin is set to become the third coach to take charge of Zii Jia’s journey, succeeding Tat Meng and Indonesia’s Indra Wijaya, following the 2021 All-England champion’s decision to turn professional in 2022.