Ten Hag’s Leverkusen lose Bundesliga debut, Dortmund collapse late

BAYER Leverkusen suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Hoffenheim in new coach Erik ten Hag’s Bundesliga debut on Saturday.

The former Manchester United boss took over from Xabi Alonso during the summer and oversaw a radically restructured side after several high-profile exits.

Leverkusen took the lead after six minutes when Jarell Quansah, who arrived from Liverpool this summer, headed in an Alex Grimaldo free-kick.

Hoffenheim, who finished just one spot above the relegation placings last season, levelled with 25 minutes played as Fisnik Asllani took advantage of a defensive error from Quansah.

Tim Lemperle put the visitors ahead after 52 minutes when he was given too much time by Leverkusen’s defence and skidded a low shot into the corner of the goal.

Leverkusen lost just three league games in the past two seasons, often saving points with the clock winding down, but there would be no late heroics in this match.

“Of course we’re disappointed, that’s clear... We’ve still got a lot of work to do. That’s not unexpected,“ Ten Hag told reporters.

Borussia Dortmund gave away a two-goal lead with five minutes remaining to collapse to a 3-3 draw at St Pauli, losing debutant centre-back Filippo Mane to a red card.

In the box seat for an opening-day win at 3-1 after goals from Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt, Mane gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 85th minute for holding Abdoulie Ceesay in the box.

After Daniel Sinani converted from the spot, St Pauli went immediately on the attack and levelled things up just three minutes later through Eric Smith’s long-range effort.

“Last year we dropped a lot of points at the end due to red cards. It seems we’ve carried that into the new season,“ Brandt told Sky.

Eintracht Frankfurt proved they still know their way to goal without departed striker Hugo Ekitike as they thumped Werder Bremen 4-1 at home, with Jean-Matteo Bahoya scoring a brace in either half.

German Cup holders Stuttgart were beaten 2-1 by Union Berlin, who won thanks to a first-half double from debutant Ilyas Ansah.

Defending champions Bayern Munich exploded in their season opener on Friday, beating RB Leipzig 6-0 at home with Harry Kane scoring a second-half hat-trick. – AFP