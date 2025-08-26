Trump plans China visit this year amid improved economic ties

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced his expectation to visit China this year or shortly thereafter during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Trump highlighted recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping while emphasising the improved economic relationship between the two nations.

“We’re going to have a great relationship with China,“ Trump vowed to reporters at the Washington meeting.

The US leader acknowledged both countries’ negotiating positions while expressing reluctance to use his strongest leverage.

“They have some cards,“ Trump stated. “We have incredible cards, but I don’t want to play those cards. If I played those cards, that would destroy China.”

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have significantly cooled since April when both nations implemented escalating tariffs on each other’s exports.

The tit-for-tat duties reached triple digits on both sides at one point, disrupting supply chains as importers paused shipments awaiting government resolutions.

Washington and Beijing subsequently reached an agreement to de-escalate tensions by temporarily reducing tariffs to 30% on the United States’ side and 10% on China’s part.

Trump maintained his willingness to increase tariffs if China fails to uphold its commitments under their agreement.

“They have to give us magnets,“ Trump explained. “If they don’t give us magnets, then we have to charge them 200 percent tariff or something.”

The president expressed confidence that such extreme measures would ultimately prove unnecessary.

“But we’re not going to have a problem, I don’t think, with that,“ he added.

The truce between the United States and China has remained fragile, with Washington previously accusing Beijing of agreement violations and delaying export licenses for rare earth materials.

China dominates global rare earth production, providing essential magnets for automotive, electronics and defense industries.

Both countries have recently agreed to continue moving forward despite these challenges.

They delayed the threatened reimposition of higher tariffs for another ninety days this month, maintaining the current tariff pause until November 10. – AFP