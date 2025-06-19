A SPECTATOR suffered a minor injury at the Halle Open tennis tournament on Wednesday when part of an advertising board fell during a match involving Alexander Zverev.

The German world number three was quick to react, handing an ice pack into the stands to help treat the injured woman, who was applauded as she left the stadium.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, organisers said.

“There has never been anything like this in our 32-year tournament history. We deeply regret the incident,“ said tournament director Ralf Weber in a statement.

Weber promised the spectator a season ticket for next year’s edition “as a small gesture of compensation”.

Zverev went on to beat American Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1 and will play Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16 of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event.

“It was a great match from me,“ Zverev said.

“I felt like I didn’t let him play that well, which was important.”

Daniil Medvedev became the first player to reach the quarter-finals, downing France's Quentin Halys in straight sets.

The 2021 US Open champion won 6-2, 7-5.

Alex Michelsen overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 while Karen Khachanov beat Zizou Bergs in straight sets.

World number one Jannik Sinner is back in action on Thursday when he faces 2023 Halle champion Alexander Bublik for a place in the last eight.