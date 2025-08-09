Ter Stegen defends stance after Barcelona removes captaincy

GOALKEEPER Marc-Andre ter Stegen has publicly addressed Barcelona’s decision to strip him of the captaincy and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

“In recent weeks, many things have been said about me - some of them entirely unfounded,“ he wrote on Instagram.

The club took action after disputes arose over Ter Stegen’s fitness following back surgery in late July.

Reports suggest Barcelona sought to classify his injury as long-term to adjust their wage bill under La Liga rules.

“I am fully willing to collaborate with the club’s management to resolve this matter,“ Ter Stegen stated.

Barcelona’s financial struggles could impact their ability to register new players for the upcoming season.

Ter Stegen denied that his surgery affected the club’s transfer dealings or contract renewals.

“The decision to undergo surgery was fully approved by the club,“ he emphasised.

He reiterated his commitment to Barcelona and dismissed claims that his absence would hinder squad registration.

“My commitment to these colors remains absolute,“ he affirmed.

His position is now under threat from new signings Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny.

If disciplinary action proceeds, Ter Stegen could face contract termination under La Liga regulations. - AFP