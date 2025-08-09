Kinoshi admits big gap remains between Selangor and JDT

SELANGOR FC head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi admitted a significant gap remains between his team and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) after a 0-3 loss in the Charity Shield.

The Japanese coach highlighted JDT’s superior game intelligence as the decisive factor in the match.

Despite the defeat, Kinoshi insisted his team will not give up in their pursuit to challenge the 11-time Super League champions.

“Of course there’s a huge gap so far but we can’t give up. We have to make the effort to approach this JDT,” he said.

He praised JDT’s tactical awareness, noting their ability to make smarter decisions on the ball.

“They know football much better than us, when to dribble and when not to, which foot to control the ball with, even which part of the body to use for the first touch.”

Kinoshi stressed the need for sharper training sessions focused on decision-making and ball control.

“We need tougher training conditions, quicker decisions and more touches of the ball. That’s the way to follow and approach JDT.”

JDT’s goals came from Jairo Da Silva (1st minute), Eddy Israfilov (64th), and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (73rd).

The win secured JDT’s 10th Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup since 2015. - Bernama