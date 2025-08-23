Terengganu FC tops Super League with 5-0 thrashing of DPMM FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC has claimed the Super League’s top position following a spectacular 5-0 victory against DPMM FC at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Midfielder Careca delivered the season’s quickest goal by putting Terengganu ahead after just eleven seconds of play.

Careca intercepted a defensive pass before driving into the penalty area and striking powerfully past goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski.

Nurillo Tukhtasinov extended the lead in the sixteenth minute with a fierce shot that eluded both defenders and the goalkeeper.

The visitors secured their third goal in the seventy fourth minute when Careca converted a penalty awarded for Prosper Owusu’s handball.

Yann Mabella and Muhammad Syahmi Zamri completed the rout with goals in the eighty fourth minute and during stoppage time respectively.

This result elevates coach Badrul Afzan Razali’s squad to first place with seven points from three matches.

Terengganu now leads defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim by one point before JDT faces Kuching City FC this Sunday. – Bernama