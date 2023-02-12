TFC banking on youngsters to outgun Penang

KUALA TERENGGANU: With one eye on next week’s Malaysia Cup final, Terengganu FC (TFC) will field young players from their second squad when they take on Penang FC in an away match in the Super League at the City Stadium tomorrow.

TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said he has no choice but to rest his key players so they can fully recover and be refreshed and re-energised for the packed fixtures, including the Malaysia Cup final against giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Dec 8.

“Some players from Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) will start the game because I want to give some other players (from the first team) a rest.

“Sony Norde and Habib Haroon have stayed back in Terengganu. Azam Azmi, Shahrul Nizam and Safwan Mazlan are here (in Penang). But we have to check their conditions.. whether they are still injured,“ he said when contacted.

Steinbruckner, however, expects his young charges to beat Penang in the Super League as it would give the team the fillip they need ahead of the Malaysia Cup final against JDT.

“In Australia (on Wednesday - Nov 29), we played a good game and showed a good fight to draw 1-1 with Central Coast Mariners (in the AFC Cup Group G match). So, I expect a good game from the young players tomorrow. It’s time for them to show their quality,“ he said.–Bernama