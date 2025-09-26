TFC coach warns team against early kick-off excuses vs KL City

TERENGGANU FC head coach Badrul Afzan Razali has warned his players not to use the 5 pm kick-off time as an excuse should they drop points against Kuala Lumpur City FC.

Badrul Afzan stated that the early start time should not be a problem since the team usually trains at that same hot and humid time.

He emphasised that the players must be smart enough to conserve energy by controlling the pace and punishing the opponents at the right moment.

The coach also intends to retain the same players who featured in the 3-0 win over Imigresen FC in the FA Cup.

He confirmed that all his players are in good shape except for winger Muhammad Akhyar Rashid, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Badrul Afzan has reminded his men to stay focused and avoid complacency against KL City’s experienced lineup.

He specifically highlighted the need to pay attention to Muhammad Safawi Rasid, who poses a threat from set pieces. – Bernama