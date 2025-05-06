TFC deny in talks to release Akhyar

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) have denied allegations that the club is currently in negotiations with Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota (DPMM) FC of Brunei for the transfer of their agile winger Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain said that so far, no party has come forward with an official request, including the invited Super League team DPMM FC.

He said the Kedah-born player is still under contract with the Turtles until 2027 and remains in the team’s main plans for the upcoming Malaysian League (M-League) season.

“The player (Akhyar) is still contracted until 2027. We have not received any official letter, let alone engaged in negotiations with DPMM FC regarding the player’s transfer.

“We consider the matter to be mere rumours and speculation on social media. Our focus is on building the team for the new season,” he said when contacted today.

However, Mohd Syahrizan said that if any party is interested in acquiring a TFC player, they must go through the correct channels and procedures as stipulated by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

According to him, the Turtles will only consider any transfer offers if the player is not in the coaching staff’s plans for the 2025/2026 season.

“We always adhere to professional principles in handling any matters related to players. But all matters must follow the proper procedures as outlined by FAM and MFL,” he said.

Akhyar, 26, joined TFC last season on a loan deal.

During that period, he successfully scored 10 goals in the M-League and Shopee Cup competitions.