TFC must stay focused, ensure quarterfinal spot, says coach

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) head coach Badrul Afzan Razali wants his team to stay focused during the remaining 90 minutes of play despite bringing home a comfortable advantage after defeating Melaka FC 4-1 in the first leg of their Malaysia Cup clash last night.

Badrul Afzan said the winning momentum must continue in the second leg at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Kuala Terengganu, on Nov 29 to ensure the Turtles qualify for the quarterfinals.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful for tonight’s victory. Overall, our team played with great fighting spirit in this match, which led to us scoring four goals.

“More importantly, I reminded the players not to underestimate the opponent’s abilities even though they are a club competing in the A1 Semi-Pro League, as Melaka FC also have experienced players and quality imports,“ he told reporters after the match.

Earlier, during the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong, TFC opened the scoring through Safawi Rasid in the 8th minute, followed by a second goal from a penalty converted by Akhyar Rashid in the 15th minute after he was fouled in the box.

In the second half, Akhyar scored again to widen the lead in the 54th minute with a header. The final goal for TFC was scored by Alif Zakaria in the 90th minute, while Melaka FC’s consolation goal came from Fusseini Issam in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, Melaka FC head coach K Devan said the two early goals in the first half disrupted his team, as it was not easy to match the opponents after falling behind.

However, he praised his players’ perseverance and high commitment, noting they did not give up and still managed to create chances to score.

“Playing against TFC, an experienced and quality team, is no easy task because most of our players are aged 19 and 20, supported by four import players and several experienced ones.

“Tonight, they did not play at their true potential. We can show better performance... for the next match in Terengganu, we will maintain the same spirit and ensure Melaka FC play better than today,“ he said.