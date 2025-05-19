KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik showed the mentality of champions by skipping rest and returning to training just hours after their Thailand Open 2025 triumph, as they gear up for the Malaysia Masters 2025.

Aaron said they landed in Kuala Lumpur at midnight and went to the Axiata Arena to test the court early this morning at around 7.30, ahead of the six-day Super 500 tournament which begins tomorrow (May 20).

“We didn’t get enough sleep as we just returned home but we will rest later this evening. Tomorrow, we also have a day’s rest because we only play on Wednesday. So, there is still time (to rest),” he told reporters at the Axiata Arena here today.

The 2022 world champions staged a strong comeback to win their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open, defeating Denmark’s William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer 20-22, 21-17, 21-12 in Sunday’s final.

The world number five will open their Malaysia Masters 2025 campaign against Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin.

Aware of the high expectations from local fans following their second title this season, Aaron said they are bent on giving their best in front of the home crowd.

The 28-year-old also credited their recent upturn in performance to national men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi, who managed to improve their gameplay and guided them to two titles this season, including the Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, China, in April.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik said that their early visit to the venue was crucial to familiarise themselves with the court conditions ahead of the tournament.

“We just came here to get some court feeling and draught conditions because today will be the last day to do so as the tournament starts tomorrow.

“It (test court session) feels great and, hopefully, we can give a great performance on Wednesday,” he said.

Wooi Yik also expects the vociferous home support to boost them to perform much better in the Malaysia Masters 2025.