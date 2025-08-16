161 MPs debate 13MP in 4th week of Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 161 MPs participated in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) debate, which concluded on the fourth week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

The session was held over eight days from Aug 4, following the tabling of the national development roadmap for the next five years (2026-2030), themed “Melakar Semula Pembangunan” (Redesigning Development) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31.

Key issues raised during this week’s debate included strengthening public transportation facilities, improving the education sector, and focusing on the welfare of healthcare workers.

Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) proposed that the government offer tax relief incentives to public transport users. At the same time, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) suggested consolidating government preschools, currently managed by three different ministries, under the Ministry of Education.

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) and Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar), respectively, proposed the abolishment of the contract system for doctors to address manpower shortages and systemic changes in transfer procedures, working hours, and remuneration.

Sabah and Sarawak MPs, including Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan (GRS-Keningau), Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Semporna), and Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), participated in the debate by raising issues related to development in their respective states.

According to the Parliament calendar, the ministerial reply session on the 13MP will begin on Monday and will last for four days.

Another notable moment in this week’s debate was a commotion sparked by a heated exchange involving several government and opposition MPs, which drew the ire of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

“Very shameful of you all, shameful, you’re adults, not children, to be quarrelling like this,” he said, following a verbal clash between government and opposition MPs after the debate on the 13MP by Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang).

The uproar, which went on for about seven minutes, involved opposition MPs Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (Bachok) and Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (Besut), as well as government MP RSN Rayer (Jelutong).

This week’s sitting was further marked by the assault on the son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at a shopping mall in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

Describing the attack as an act of violence beyond the bounds of humanity, government and opposition MPs stood in solidarity with the former Economy Minister.

The incident also received attention from Anwar, as he opened his remarks during yesterday’s Minister’s Question Time by expressing regret over extreme behaviours in the country, citing the assault and cases of bullying that have resulted in deaths.

“This culture is deeply worrying. I give my assurance, as stated by the Home Minister and the police, that they will act swiftly, decisively, and transparently to take action and put an end to this harmful culture,” he said.

Also drawing attention this week was a ministerial briefing by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on criminal law reforms.

At the Dewan Rakyat’s Special Chambers, Azalina emphasised that ‘quick win’ reforms that can be implemented in the short term to deliver immediate benefits to the public could include abolishing caning as a punishment, giving judges greater discretion in sentencing, and improving the remand process.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat session will run for 24 days until Aug 28. - Bernama