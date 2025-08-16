Police nab four over armed brawl in Jasin

JASIN: Police have arrested four men for allegedly rioting with a wooden stick and an industrial extension wire by the roadside of Jalan Jasin-Bemban here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in the 9 am incident, the suspects, aged between 20 and 57, were among seven men believed to be involved in the riot, following an accident involving three vehicles.

“Bemban police station received a call around 9 am from a man reporting an accident along the road. The caller also mentioned seeing a man wielding a wooden stick.

“It is believed that the altercation involved seven men as well as an accident with three vehicles, namely a Volkswagen Passat and a Mitsubishi Triton belonging to the group, and a Toyota Vios owned by a member of the public,” he said in a statement today.

He said following the brawl, five suspects fled the scene in a dark silver Proton Exora with an unidentified registration number, leaving the Mitsubishi Triton abandoned at the roadside.

Dzulkhairi said two suspects were arrested at the scene, while another two were detained later in the compound of the Jasin District Police Headquarters.

Initial checks revealed that a 20-year-old suspect had four previous criminal records. However, all suspects tested negative for drugs.

“Further investigations are underway to track down the remaining three suspects. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting in a public place,” he said. - Bernama