Over 27,000 housing units revived after ‘intervention’

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27,101 housing units with a gross development value (GDV) of RM21.07 billion have been successfully revived as of June 2025 from 244 delayed, sick and abandoned projects, thanks to the intervention of the Task Force on Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST).

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said up to June 30, the task force had also identified and monitored 233 private housing projects categorised as delayed, 360 as sick, and 109 as abandoned across the country.

Aiman Athirah said the achievements of the task force are very positive since it was established in 2023.

“A total of 1,171 private housing projects have been successfully revived, involving 139,848 housing units with a GDV of RM113.55 billion,” she said during a press conference at the Parliament Media Centre yesterday.

The Sepang MP added that previously, the TFST would only intervene in projects from developers licensed by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, but has since changed its stance based on urgent needs.

“But now we see that there are also projects developed by unlicensed developers that actually require our help,” she said adding that TFST will also assist any housing projects found to be delayed, sick, or abandoned.

“For example, if a project was supposed to be completed last year but remains unfinished this year, we will step in.

“At the same time, this task force will also prevent delayed projects from becoming further delayed and being classified as sick or abandoned projects,” Aiman Athirah said.

She added that there are abandoned projects that have been stalled for nearly 30 years that were successfully resolved through TFST’s intervention.

Aiman Athirah said TFST will continue to go on the ground to ensure that problematic projects are resolved.

“We cannot allow buyers to be left in a hopeless situation,” she added.

Aiman Athirah said TFST will continue to serve as a solution platform to achieve the goal of zero abandoned housing projects by 2030.

The definition of a delayed project is one that is behind schedule by between 11% and 15% compared with the timeline stated in the sale and purchase agreement (S&P), while a sick housing project is one that has failed to be completed by the developer according to the S&P schedule.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said her ministry is not involved in the proposed drafting of a workers’ housing Act championed by the Socialist Party of Malaysia.

“If it is brought to our attention, under the Madani government, every ministry does not work in silos and we will cooperate, but for now it is not under our purview,” she added.

More than 200 people joined a march to hand over a memorandum at the entrance of Parliament yesterday to urge the drafting of a new law to resolve plantation workers’ housing issues.