Fahmi prays for Rafizi’s son after mall assault in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son, who was assaulted at a shopping mall.

Fahmi, who is also PKR Information Chief, shared his sadness, shock, and anger over the incident in a post on X.

“As a father with children around the same age as Rafizi Ramli’s son, I am also deeply concerned about my family’s safety,“ he said.

“I pray for Ben’s speedy recovery, may Allah grant safety to Rafizi and his family, and may the attackers be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,“ Fahmi added.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the assault occurred at 2 pm at the mall’s pick-up and drop-off area while the boy was with his mother and their driver.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh condemned the attack, urging authorities to take immediate action.

“Children must never be made victims under any circumstances,“ Fuziah stated.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang called the assault a premeditated crime and urged police to act swiftly.

“Harassing or attacking the family of a politician is a cowardly act,“ Chang said.

Chang also expressed solidarity with Rafizi’s family and called for unity among politicians against such violence. - Bernama