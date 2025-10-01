Launched last year to nurture emerging golfing talent, this year’s SJM Macao Open Qualifier Tournament saw 15-year old Hong Kong, China representative squad member Ethan Tian Jun and regional pro Brian O’Donovan secure spots at the exciting SJM Macao Open 2025 as the top two finishers at the Macau Golf & Country Club on Monday.

The one-day, 18-hole Gross Stroke Play competition offers two coveted spots in the SJM Macao Open 2025, scheduled for 16-19 October. The tournament win was claimed by Tian outright with a two-under-par 68 in hot conditions. Second qualifier O’Donovan’s route to the SJM Macao Open was more challenging after finishing in a three-way tie on 70 with Lai Qin-wen and William Tang, before emerging victorious after a single-hole play-off.

“The round was scrappy to be honest, but my short game was good,“ said O’Donovan.

“I played here last year, and I think I finished one over, so I knew that around par would be close, and I just held on for it. The course is good, the greens are great, and this course really suits the way that I play golf. I’m quite looking forward to it; it should be a good week.”

The field featured a strong mix of emerging overseas talent, with the majority of the field from Hong Kong, Macao and across the mainland China, highlighting the vibrant development of golf in the region.

Tian and O’Donovan will now get the opportunity to compete against some of the biggest names in golf, including defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Li Haotong and Taichi Kho, from 16-19 October. The USD 1 million tournament, a highlight on the Asian Tour, is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association.