PM Anwar orders immediate aid for Sarawak longhouse fire victims, 76 displaced

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed immediate assistance for victims of the recent longhouse fire in Austin Ikew, Song, Sarawak.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the directive was conveyed during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The fire affected a 29-door longhouse, displacing 76 individuals from 20 families.

All victims are currently being housed at a temporary evacuation centre.

The Prime Minister has instructed that aid be expedited for all those affected.

Fahmi also announced Anwar’s congratulations to Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) for winning the World’s Best School Prize.

The school won in the Supporting Healthy Lives category through its innovative mental health project HELPIE.

HELPIE is a mobile app developed in 2023 to raise awareness and support for student mental wellbeing.

This achievement has brought international recognition to our country’s education system.

The Cabinet is both proud and supportive of this success.

Fahmi added that Anwar congratulated the Ministry of Transport for retaining Malaysia’s seat on the ICAO Council.

Malaysia has secured its position for the seventh consecutive term since 2007. – Bernama