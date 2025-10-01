BUDI95 petrol subsidy quota renewed to 300 litres for October, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the 300-litre quota for BUDI MADANI RON95 subsidy recipients was renewed today.

The MADANI Government spokesman said this follows the monthly quota renewal occurring on the first day of each month.

“Today is October 1, so the total quota is returned to 300 litres,“ he told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

“Even though recipients bought RON95 using BUDI95 yesterday, their quota is back to 300 litres today.”

Fahmi said relevant ministries and petrol station operators would issue statements if confusion arises about the subsidy programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim directed the Transport Ministry to review BUDI95 matters including quota increases for e-hailing, p-hailing, taxi and fishing boat drivers.

“On drivers or Malaysians who have a Singapore driving license, there will be a specific mechanism to help them get BUDI95 subsidy assistance,“ he said.

The Finance Ministry is expected to issue a statement on BUDI95’s latest implementation status this evening.

BUDI95 launched on Sept 27 with 300,000 armed forces and police personnel before expanding to over five million B40 STR recipients on Sunday.

Sixteen million Malaysians aged 16 and above with MyKad and active driving licenses qualify for subsidised RON95 at RM1.99 per litre.

Each individual receives up to 300 litres monthly under the programme.

The Finance Ministry previously set the unsubsidised RON95 retail price at RM2.60 per litre from Sept 30 to Oct 8. – Bernama