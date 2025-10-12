Tiger Woods has successful lower back disc replacement surgery

TIGER Woods has undergone lumbar disc replacement surgery for his lower back after experiencing pain and mobility issues.

The 15-time major golf champion announced he had the successful operation on Friday in New York performed by Dr Sheeraz Qureshi.

Woods stated he consulted doctors after suffering back pain and limited movement.

Medical scans revealed a collapsed disc at L4/5 with disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

He confirmed he chose disc replacement and already believes it was the right decision for his health.

No timeline was provided for Woods’ return to competitive golf following this latest procedure.

Woods has been inactive since last year’s British Open due to multiple operations and injuries.

He sustained severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash before returning at the 2022 Masters where he finished 47th.

The golfer, who turns 50 in December, underwent another back operation last September.

He was rehabilitating from that procedure when he announced a ruptured Achilles tendon last March.

Available spots remained in his Hero World Challenge when most participants were named last week.

This latest surgery eliminates any possibility of Woods playing in the Bahamas event.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, matching Sam Snead’s all-time record.

He ranks second in major championships with 15 wins, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record 18.

The procedure also raises questions about his participation in the TGL tech-golf league starting in January. – AFP