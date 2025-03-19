JOHOR is set to elevate its sporting ambitions with the potential appointment of Datuk Lee Chong Wei as the state’s badminton ambassador.

The former national badminton star recently met with Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to discuss the role, signaling a strategic move to nurture young talent in the sport.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was also present at the meeting, which is believed to be a key step in finalizing Chong Wei’s involvement.

Following the discussion, Lee and Onn Hafiz continued talks on how the three-time Olympic silver medallist could contribute to the state’s badminton development.

An official announcement regarding the appointment is expected soon.

Both Tunku Ismail and Onn Hafiz shared photos from the meeting on their Facebook accounts, further fueling speculation about the state’s plans for its sporting future.

Confirming the state’s commitment to sports development, State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah highlighted that Lee is among the high-profile figures Johor is considering to guide its next generation of badminton players.

“Johor is setting the stage for a star-studded lineup of sporting icons to play a pivotal role in our youth programmes.

“Hopefully, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be Johor’s badminton advisor, while Sonny Bill Williams will serve as the rugby advisor and sports icon. We also have Tim Cahill, and former UFC world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will open a gym in Johor,“ he told New Straits Times.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner Tunku Ismail had previously announced plans to involve global sports legends in youth development initiatives across various disciplines.

Johor is also considering top athletes from basketball, cricket and hockey to further boost interest and participation among aspiring sports talents.

By investing strategically in sports, Johor aims to establish itself as Malaysia’s premier sporting hub, fostering economic growth, enhancing tourism and strengthening social unity.

“Sports in Johor extend beyond competition. They drive economic growth, boost tourism, and, most importantly, unite Johoreans, as we see in our packed stadiums and sporting events,“ Hairi stated

As Johor intensifies its commitment to sporting excellence, the prospect of Lee playing a central role in the state’s badminton scene marks an exciting new chapter for the sport and its future stars.