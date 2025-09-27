TMJ questions FIFA sanctions on FAM, cites JPN proof of player eligibility

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) complied with all procedures regarding the eligibility of seven Harimau Malaya heritage players, according to Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

His Royal Highness questioned FIFA’s decision to take action against the players despite the organisation having previously granted approval for all seven.

“FAM has followed the process and worked with FIFA and the Malaysian Government. FIFA had already approved it earlier, so why the sudden change of decision now?” he said in a post on X.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail also asked what happened that led to this sudden ruling and whether an external entity influenced FIFA’s decision.

He further questioned why FIFA acted swiftly in announcing the decision against FAM and the players even though the appeal process had not yet been completed.

His Royal Highness presented evidence in the form of a witness statement from National Registration Department (JPN) director-general Badrul Hisham Alias, dated September 19, regarding the issuance of citizenship to the seven players involved.

“This is an official confirmation letter from the National Registration Department. Surely, we will not be fearful or bow down to individuals worried about Harimau Malaya’s rise. We will fight on. Courage comes with truth,” said Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee imposed sanctions on FAM and seven heritage players for breaching Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code relating to falsification of documents.

FIFA stated that FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility for the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

The sanctioned players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million), while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended from all football-related activities for 12 months.

FAM announced that it would be appealing FIFA’s decision against both the governing body and the seven heritage players.

FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that the association has received FIFA’s official ruling, adding that all documentation and procedures had been submitted transparently. – Bernama