Tottenham not for sale after Levy exit says club chief executive

TOTTENHAM chief executive Vinai Venkatesham insists the club’s owners intend to continue their firm backing of the Premier League side after Daniel Levy’s shock exit.

The north Londoners released a statement on Sunday to make clear the club is not for sale after reported interest from Amanda Staveley, with two approaches unequivocally rejected.

Tottenham’s ownership situation has become a hot topic since executive chairman Levy stepped down on Thursday after majority owners ENIC reportedly told him it was time to leave.

Venkatesham, who has taken the reins after Levy’s departure, said the Lewis family are really clear about their long term involvement in Tottenham.

He stated that the family sees their involvement continuing through the generations with an unambiguously clear position that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale.

Levy’s 25-year stay at the club ended following a season in which Tottenham finally won a trophy for the first time in 17 years after lifting the Europa League.

The club also recorded their worst top-flight finish since 1976-77 during his final season in charge.

Under Levy, the club underwent heavy infrastructure changes including the financing and construction of a new 60,000-capacity stadium and state of the art training ground.

Venkatesham said that the succession, which involves board member Peter Charrington taking over as non-executive chairman, is in hand as they seek to build on victory in the Europa League final in Bilbao in May.

The club is well organised for succession with a very strong executive team in place according to the chief executive.

He described this as a new era for the club under new leadership, completely backed by majority shareholder the Lewis family.

Venkatesham expressed optimism and ambition for the future after getting a taste of winning major trophies in Bilbao.

One of the principal frustrations felt by supporters towards Levy was a perceived lack of investment in the squad.

Venkatesham said this is high amongst the club’s priorities moving forward with firm backing from the Lewis family against their ambitions to be successful.

He acknowledged that success will require investment while remaining cognisant of financial fair play rules like all 20 Premier League clubs.

This means continuing to grow revenues, developing players from the academy, selling players at the right time, and making smart decisions according to the chief executive. – AFP