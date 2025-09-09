AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut, AVATR Original Design Aesthetics Captivate Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - AVATR Technology hosted the “AVATR Brand Day: A Brilliant New Horizon” at UTOPIA München and unveiled the world’s first emotional intelligence (EI) concept car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA. The event also featured the limited-edition AVATR 012, co-created with Kim Jones, as well as the AVATR 11 Royal Theatre Edition and the AVATR 07 and 06, collectively showcasing the brand’s latest advances in original design and intelligent technology.

The design of AVATR VISION XPECTRA draws inspiration from the “Force of Natural Energy.” Its exterior is defined by clear, powerful lines that express composure and tension, while the interior blends premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create an intelligent, personalized immersive space. The vehicle is not merely a means of transportation; it is positioned as an emotional companion.

At the core of its intelligent interaction system, AVATR VISION XPECTRA features “The Vortex,“ which intuitively discerns user needs and responds to emotions through interactions using light, motion, and intuitive cues. The concept car also features “Smart Light Key” technology, integrating touch and gesture recognition, enabling users to seamlessly switch between advanced driver-assistance and fully autonomous modes.

Nader Faghihzadeh, Chief Design Officer of AVATR, explained: “AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an Emotional Intelligence (EI) companion shaped by energy and connected through emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of ‘Emotional New Luxury’.”

AVATR’s Global Design Center in Munich crafted AVATR VISION XPECTRA, which brings together nearly 200 design and creative talents from 25 countries. Through this international collaboration, AVATR combines global cutting-edge design with its vision for future intelligent vehicles, shaping a unique design philosophy.

The debut of AVATR VISION XPECTRA not only demonstrates AVATR’s exploration of original design but also reflects the brand’s commitment to pioneering new possibilities for future mobility through the integration of original design and intelligent technology.