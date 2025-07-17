Tour de France rider faces online abuse after Pogacar crash

NORWEGIAN cyclist Tobias Johannessen has expressed deep regret after causing a crash involving Tour de France contender Tadej Pogacar during Wednesday’s stage.

The incident, which occurred near the end of the 156.8km race around Toulouse, saw Pogacar hit the ground after colliding with Johannessen’s rear wheel.

Despite the fall, Pogacar quickly remounted his bike, with rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel slowing down to allow him to rejoin the peloton.

The Slovenian rider, currently second overall, downplayed the incident, saying, “Luckily I’ve just lost some skin.”

Johannessen immediately took responsibility for the crash, posting an apology on social media. “I am terribly sorry for what happened to (Pogacar),“ he wrote.

“I was trying to follow a move and I can see that I was too close. I thought everyone would move to the right, but I made a mistake and would like to say sorry again.”

However, the 24-year-old also revealed the disturbing backlash he faced online. “I would not wish anyone the amount of threats I get in my inbox. I am terribly sorry but also terrified of the hate from all the people. This feels very scary.”

This is not the first time a rider has faced severe online abuse following a crash in this year’s Tour.

French cyclist Bryan Coquard received similar treatment after an incident that forced Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen to abandon the race with a broken collarbone and two fractured ribs.

Philipsen, however, publicly stated he did not blame Coquard. - AFP