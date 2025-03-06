Traffic jam delays start of England v West Indies ODI

THE start of the third one-day international between England and the West Indies at the Oval on Tuesday was delayed after the tourists were stuck in London traffic.

Rain might well have delayed the scheduled 1:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) start in any event.

But as England players warmed up on the outfield the England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement saying the tourists were “stuck in heavy traffic”.

The West Indies eventually arrived at the ground, with the toss set to take place at 1:10 pm.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after a 238-run victory at Edgbaston and a three-wicket win in Cardiff.

Victory for West Indies in London would boost their hopes of World Cup qualification.

Only the top eight teams in the International Cricket Council rankings, together with the hosts, qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in southern Africa.

The West Indies are ninth in the standings, with England in eighth position.