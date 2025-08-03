Trans runner Hiltz criticises gene testing for female athletes

Transgender and non-binary US distance runner Nikki Hiltz has voiced strong opposition to World Athletics’ proposal for gene testing in female athletes, labelling it a “slippery slope.”

Hiltz, who uses they/them pronouns, secured their spot at the Tokyo World Championships after winning the women’s 1,500m at the US trials in Oregon.

“Sex testing is a slippery slope,“ Hiltz said.

“Obviously, I’m gonna do it. I’m not gonna, like, protest it or anything. I just don’t like the precedent that it sets.”

The runner expressed disappointment over the move, questioning its necessity when other pressing issues plague women’s sports.

World Athletics claims its test, conducted via cheek swab or blood sample, is “extremely accurate,“ with minimal chances of false results.

However, Hiltz fears less regulated organisations might adopt more invasive methods.

“If this is the top (of the sport) setting these rules, how does this trickle down to the NCAA or youth programmes?” they asked.

Hiltz urged sports bodies to redirect resources towards tackling abuse and doping instead.

“The biggest thing for me is it’s not solving a problem that exists,“ they said.

“What we do face is abusive coaches. Doping allegations. Why aren’t we putting our time and energy, money, into that?”

The proposed test checks for the SRY gene, linked to the Y chromosome, determining eligibility for female categories in world-ranking events.

Athletes testing positive may only compete in non-ranking events or alternate categories.

World Athletics has faced scrutiny over policies for transgender and DSD athletes, including bans for transgender women who underwent male puberty and testosterone regulations for DSD competitors. – AFP