Trump attends US Open final amid heightened security and mixed reception

PRESIDENT Donald Trump will attend the US Open men’s final on Sunday, adding the Grand Slam tennis tournament to his list of high-profile sporting appearances since beginning his new term.

The New York-born billionaire plans to join other celebrities watching the match between top-seeded players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

This marks Trump’s first appearance at Flushing Meadows since 2015, when the then-presidential candidate and his wife Melania were booed upon arrival by the crowd.

Many anticipate a similar reception this time around, as New York remains overwhelmingly Democratic despite Trump having pockets of support in his native city.

Spanish star Alcaraz said Friday he plans to try not to think about the commotion in the stands but appreciates the attention it brings to tennis.

Security is expected to be heightened with the US head of state in attendance at the already tightly secured event.

Trump has attended numerous glitzy sporting events since retaking office in January, including the FIFA Club World Cup final where he was booed.

The president received a warmer reception at the Super Bowl, several Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts, and the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

Trump says he also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month while preparations continue for hosting a UFC fight on White House grounds.

The president is hailing the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as part of what he claims is a Golden Age of America ushered in by his presidency.

The last sitting president to attend the US Open was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.

Trump is expected back in New York to attend a baseball game on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks and to address the UN General Assembly on September 23. – AFP