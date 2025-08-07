Trump golf courses to host PGA, LIV events in 2026

COURSES owned by President Donald Trump will be hosting events on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for the first time in the same year in 2026.

LIV Golf has announced it will return to Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. in Sterling, Va., next year. The Saudi Arabia-backed tour has had an event on a Trump-owned course every year since its inception in 2022. It last held an event at the Trump National Golf Club in 2023. The 2026 event, scheduled for May 8-10, will be one of 14 events on the tour.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, has scheduled an event at Trump National Doral, just outside Miami, according to Sports Business Journal. The tournament is expected to be played April 30-May 3, which slots in three weeks following the Masters and two weeks ahead of the PGA Championship.

Per SBJ, the tournament could be a signature event that includes a $20 million purse.

Both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have a history of hosting events at Doral. LIV tournaments were played there for the first four years of its existence, 2022 to 2025, before the circuit didn't return to the Blue Monster this year.

That opened the door for the PGA Tour to return to Doral and add to its 54-year history of events there. The last one was the 2016 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship - REUTERS