TSG and MPC riders to lead Malaysia’s 2025 SEA Games cycling squad

THE Malaysian National Cycling Federation has confirmed that Terengganu Cycling Team and Malaysia Pro Cycling will lead Malaysia’s challenge at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand from December 9 to 20.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill announced that the combined national squad will comprise five riders from TSG and two each from MPC and the national team.

The five TSG riders are Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff, Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli, Kee Zhe Yie, Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki and Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan.

Muhammad Syawal Mazlin and Muhammad Zawawi Azman will represent MPC while Tsen Ren Bao and Amir Kamal come from the national team.

“This is good news for all parties involved in cycling in the country, particularly the MNCF,“ Gill told a media conference at Wisma OCM.

“I want to thank the two teams for taking this initiative, as representing the country is an important responsibility.”

TSG head coach Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz has been appointed head coach for the SEA Games-bound team with national coach Yusoff Nasir as his assistant.

Previously, MPC team manager Sayuti Zahir refused to accept the offer to collaborate with the national squad if conditions and roles were unsatisfactory.

The conditions involved the use of bicycles for the time trial event and budget considerations according to sources.

The national road racing squad clinched one gold medal in the men’s mass start event at the 2023 edition in Cambodia.

They also won one silver in the men’s criterium and two bronzes in the women’s criterium and mass start events. – Bernama