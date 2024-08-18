TSSC: Selangor selection notch hat-trick of wins, edge Singapore selection 2-1

KUALA LUMPUR: A Selangor Selection once again claimed the Sultan of Selangor Cup (TSSC) tournament title for the third consecutive time after edging a Singapore Selection 2-1 at the historic Merdeka Stadium here tonight.

The victory marked a hat-trick for Selangor , following their wins in the 2019 and 2018 editions, bringing the Red Giants’ total wins to 10 since the tournament began in 2001.

In the first half, the Red Giants started aggressively, nearly scoring as early as the third minute through Muhammad Alif Izwan Yuslan, whose strike was saved by Singapore’s goalkeeper Muhammad Syazwan Buhari.

Selangor continued to launch dangerous attacks, but Singapore’s solid defence thwarted the efforts of Nidzam Jamil’s squad to score the first goal, leading to a goalless first half.

On resumption, the home team, appearing more determined, thought they had broken the deadlock when Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri struck the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Selangor finally opened accounts through striker Ronnie Fernandez, who skillfully dribbled from a distance before calmly slotting the ball past the Singaporean defence, thrilling the approximately 20,000 spectators present.

However, the Red Giants’ lead was short-lived as Singapore equalised in the 87th minute with a header from Muhammad Faris Ramli. but Selangor quickly responded, doubling their lead three minutes later with a free-kick by Alvin Fortez.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Selangor at the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the Selangor Veterans team also displayed an excellent performance by reclaiming their title after defeating Singapore 2-1.

The first goal was netted by Malaysian football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan, who powered a strong shot into the net after receiving a pass from teammate Ashrof Hanafiah in the third minute.

In the second half, Selangor extended their lead with a lobbed shot by Asmawi Bakhiri in the 17th minute, before Singapore narrowed the gap with a low shot by Mohammad Noor Ali in injury time, but the match ended 2-1.

The 30-minute clash between the veteran teams captivated the crowd, rekindling nostalgia between the two rivals.

Earlier, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah officiated the tournament.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, to witness the historic matches, which returned after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spectators were also treated to a parachute display by the Royal Malaysia Police Air Wing Unit and a musical performance by Malaysia’s pop king Datuk Jamal Abdillah.