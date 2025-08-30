Tuchel apologises for calling Bellingham’s behaviour repulsive

ENGLAND coach Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham for calling his behaviour repulsive during a June radio interview.

Tuchel stated his comment was a poor choice of words made the day after England’s 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal.

In his TalkSport interview, Tuchel had praised the midfielder’s intensity while adding his fiery on-field behaviour “can be a bit repulsive.”

“I see that it can create mixed emotions,“ he added during the interview that subsequently caused an uproar.

The German coach clarified to reporters on Friday that he used the word unintentionally with “no message, no hidden agenda.”

Tuchel confirmed he contacted Bellingham immediately after the verbal blunder to offer his personal apology.

“I used this word unintentionally, just to make it very clear,“ Tuchel explained regarding his controversial choice of language.

“I fully understood and understand that it’s my responsibility that I created these headlines,“ he continued.

The England manager expressed regret for the upset caused and the negative headlines generated by his remarks.

“I am experienced enough and should’ve known better, I should’ve done better,“ Tuchel acknowledged regarding his media communication.

Bellingham was not included in Tuchel’s squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches due to injury. – Reuters