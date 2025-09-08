Tuchel warns England to prepare for Serbia’s physical threat

ENGLAND manager Thomas Tuchel has warned his squad to prepare for every eventuality in Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against group rivals Serbia.

Tuchel aims to end England’s 60-year wait for a major men’s international trophy at next year’s finals across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The German manager follows Gareth Southgate’s tenure which featured back-to-back European Championship final defeats.

England maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday.

Tuchel described the upcoming match in Belgrade as an important test of his team’s readiness for challenging environments.

England previously defeated Serbia 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opening game through a Jude Bellingham header.

The Three Lions currently lead second-placed Serbia by five points despite their opponents having one game in hand.

Tuchel anticipates an emotional atmosphere from Serbian supporters in the capital city.

He emphasised the need for adaptability regarding potential disciplinary incidents during the match.

England struggled at times against lowly-ranked Andorra but maintain an unbreached defensive record in qualifying.

Tuchel expects Serbia to employ a similar defensive formation while utilising their physical attacking qualities.

FIFA has reduced the Rajko Mitic Stadium’s capacity by 15% following sanctions against Serbian football authorities.

The punishment relates to supporter behaviour including discrimination and racist abuse during June’s match against Andorra.

Serbian football has previous disciplinary issues including a 2012 behind-closed-doors order for racist behaviour during an Under-21 match against England. – AFP